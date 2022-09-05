Lawmaker proposes bill to stop same faith ticket

By
Headliners
-
1



The lawmaker representing Kogi-West senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi, has proposed a bill to prevent same faith ticket of either Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian for President and Vice President seats by any political partyafter the 2023 general election. Adeyemi who showed a copy of the draft to journalists on Sunday noted that the Senate is seeking amendment Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

