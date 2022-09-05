Ogun, Lagos, Rivers communities battle hazardous waste

Residents of some communities in the industrial areas of Ogun, Lagos and Rivers states have raised the alarm over the waste generated by industries in their communities. The residents, in separate interviews with The PUNCH, said the industries were generating pollutions, which were endangering their health. At Sango-Ota in the Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

