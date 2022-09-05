Residents of some communities in the industrial areas of Ogun, Lagos and Rivers states have raised the alarm over the waste generated by industries in their communities. The residents, in separate interviews with The PUNCH, said the industries were generating pollutions, which were endangering their health. At Sango-Ota in the Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area Read More
Ogun, Lagos, Rivers communities battle hazardous waste