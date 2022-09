The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Agriculture to strengthen collaboration between both countries in the sector. Duda disclosed this while briefing journalists at the front porch of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after a closed door session with Buhari. According to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper