Terrorists were said to have blocked the Birnin-Gwari to Funtua road, in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing no fewer than two including a commercial driver travelling along the road while scores were abducted. This was after the General Officer Commanding, One Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, led troops on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper