The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Samuel Anyanwu, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has made an immense sacrifice for the sustenance of the party. Anyanwu, in a statement issued in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday, by his Spokesperson, Ikenna Onuoha, said he never made comments against Wike in regards Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper