The Management of the Kaduna State-based Desert Herald Newspaper on Wednesday alleged that the Federal Government was behind the arrest of its publisher, Malam Tukur Mamu, in Cairo, Egypt. The management described Mamus arrested as an outright intimidation and harassment by the federal government. Mamu, a Media Consultant to controversial Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper