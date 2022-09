The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has called for the resignation of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the spate of building collapse in the state since 2019. This followed the collapse of a seven-storey building at Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper