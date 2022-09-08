Stakeholders stress need for childhood education system revamp

Stakeholders in the education sector under the aegis of Early Childhood Association of Nigeria have appealed to the federal and state governments to revamp the childhood education system in the country. The Stakeholders noted that the childhood education system serves as the bedrock of citizens tertiary education The association stated this in a communique issued Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

