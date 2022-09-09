.three Chibok girls, 19 others rescued The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested terrorists informant in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. Also, a foreign terrorists logistics supplier and arms dealer identified as Mallam Abatcha Bukar and 13 other terrorists were arrested in Borno State. The Director, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Terrorists informant, weapons supplier arrested in Abuja, Borno