An Anglican priest of the Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State, Rev. Ogbuchukwu Lotanna, has resigned his position as a priest of the church. Lotanna, also a lawyer, from Mbanagu Otolo Nnewi, in the resignation, stated that he received a divine mandate to float a movement in support of polygamy. He claimed that the divine mandate Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper