The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Partys presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has no chance of winning in the North-East. Our chances are very high indeed and we are strong in our resolve to work towards the success of our great party, he said. Yahaya stated this in Minna Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper