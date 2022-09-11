The African Democratic Congress has alerted its members on the unauthorised formation of a campaign team for the suspended presidential candidate at state branches of the party. This was disclosed by the National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, and Secretary, Alhaji Said Abdullahi, on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party through a statement Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today ADC alerts members to unauthorised presidential campaign team