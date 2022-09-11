Flights threatened as aviation workers protest Monday

By
Headliners
-
1



Aviation workers under the banners of the National Union of Air Transport Employees; Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria; Association of Nigerian Association Professionals; Amalgamated Unions of Public Corporations; Civil Service Technical & Recreational Services Employees, and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, have declared nationwide protest to hold Monday, September Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR