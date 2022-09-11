Police bust illegal refinery, arrest two, recover trucks

By
Headliners
-
7



The Nigeria Police Force says its operatives attached to the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering successfully busted an illegal petroleum refining operation in Edo State in the late hours of August 7, 2022. This follows the interception of intelligence on activities of an alleged illicit petroleum products refining syndicate operating adjacent Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR