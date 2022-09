Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, met privately with the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Monday night. Major Al-Mustapha (retd) was the Chief Security Officer of the late former Head of State, Sanni Abacha. The latest visit is coming over one week after 17 governorship Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper