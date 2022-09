The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Tuesday, said that his regime had done very well in addressing security and infrastructure. The President spoke during the stakeholders meeting held at the Imo State Government House in Owerri, the state capital, after inaugurating the Owerri-Orlu Road, the phase one of the Owerri-Okigwe Road, and the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper