Ahead of the execution of the N4billion per month oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded by the Federal Government to former militant leader in the Niger Delta and ex-commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, Chief Government Ekpemukpolo also known as Tompolo, prospective operatives of Itsekiri extraction in the region on Monday commenced Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Pipeline contract: Itsekiri youths begin recruitment processes