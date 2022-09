Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has backed Nigerian-born American professor, Uju Anya, saying she spoke our truth. Edochie thanked Anya after he watched her interview on a Youtube channel, saying only the truth could set us free. Professor Anya had gone viral after her comments on Queen Elizabeth II hours before her passing on September 8, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper