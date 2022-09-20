2023: Jonathan campaigns against violence

By
Headliners
-
3



Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has admonished politicians contesting elections and political parties to eschew violence ahead of the 2023 general election. Jonathan gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2022 peace conference organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation. According to the ex-President, Nigeria must exist before it can have another President. Calling on Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

