Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has admonished politicians contesting elections and political parties to eschew violence ahead of the 2023 general election. Jonathan gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2022 peace conference organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation. According to the ex-President, Nigeria must exist before it can have another President. Calling on Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today 2023: Jonathan campaigns against violence