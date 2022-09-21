The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.),has appointed Mr. Salihu Dembos as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Television Authority. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday. He said the appointment is for a tenure of three years in the first instance. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today BREAKING: Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA Director-General