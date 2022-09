The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, said no party member can force the PDPs National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign. This is coming hours after the crisis rocking the PDP deepened on Wednesday as Governor Nyesom Wikes team pulled out of Atikus campaign council. The members announced their decision to pull Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper