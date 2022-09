The All Progressives Grand Alliance Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi South Zone, Mr Ifeanyi Eleje, has urged the Ebonyi State Government, under Governor David Umahi, to rearrange and redesign its taxation policies in order to allow businesses to thrive, in the state. According to the Eleje, Ebonyi State Government has shot itself in the foot with Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper