Ekiti varsity fixes exams date, orders students resumption

The management of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, has directed that full academic activities should resume on campus with effect from Thursday, September 22, 2022. The institution also appealed to the academic and non-teaching staff to give their maximum support so that both the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions would be completed without further delay.
Source: Punch Newspaper
