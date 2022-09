Gombe State Police Command on Tuesday paraded Mohammed Aminu, resident of Tudun Wada quarters, Gombe and Salisu Saidu, while attempting to collect their balance of N300,000 ransom from the victims family. According to the Commands Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar, this was after the gang had received a N100,000 transfer as proceed after kidnapping Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper