A 29-year-old married man, Douglas Tamunokopo, is standing trial before Justice C.O Agbaza at the High Court, Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Abuja, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Udo Abigail, for committing an abortion without his consent. PUNCH Metro gathered that the deceased was in a romantic relationship with Tamunokopo when she got pregnant. Abigail later Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper