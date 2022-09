International Breweries, a proud member of AB InBev, the biggest brewer in the world has launched a new brand in Nigeria. The new brand called Flying Fish joins the portfolio of premium brands like Budweiser, Hero Lager, Trophy Lager, Trophy Stout, Castle Lite, and Grand and Beta Malts. Speaking at the unveil, Marketing Director, International Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper