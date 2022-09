The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Hon. Yakubu Ajaka, has commiserated with the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, over the death of her beloved mother, Hajiya Zainab Ali. The late mother died Tuesday evening after a brief illness. The APC stalwart in a statement on Thursday noted Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper