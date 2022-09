A Lagos-based charity organisation, Folabomi Foundation, Friday, announced its plan to feed and clothe 250 homeless children in Lagos in December 2022. According to the Convener of the organisation, Folabomi Ogunjimi in a statement which was made available to our correspondent in Abuja, the foundation has been engaged in a charity project tagged, ClotheTheClotheless since Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper