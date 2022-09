Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has stated that Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj, has remained her biggest inspiration for 12 years. She added that without Nicki Minaj, there would have been no DJ Cuppy. In a tweet on Friday, DJ Cuppy explained how Nicki Minaj also influenced her love for the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper