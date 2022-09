The Spokesperson of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala, on Friday, picked holes in the comment by Adebayo Onanuga, Spokesperson of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organization, on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, describing him as a meddlesome interloper. According to him, Nigeria that was handed to the All Progressives Congress in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper