The All Progressives Congress has shifted the inauguration of its 422- member Presidential Campaign Council, earlier scheduled for Monday, September 26 to Wednesday, September 28. Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, MrBayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night in Abuja. The APC Presidential Campaign Council wishes to inform all members Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper