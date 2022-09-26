The Federal Governments order for vice-chancellors to reopen schools and allow students to resume lectures has evoked knocks from netizens. The FG, through the National Universities Commission, ordered the resumption of lectures amid the seven-month ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities. However, the order has caused outrage among tweeps, who faulted FGs Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today ASUU: Knocks trail FGs varsities resumption order