Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim identified as Shey Anafi and arrested one of the suspected kidnappers, Ibraheem Abubakar, in their hideout. The policemen stormed the hideout located around the Kara Bridge end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state The Police Public Relations Officer in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper