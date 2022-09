There was tension at Sabon Gari Quarters in the Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State after two traders, Ifeanyi Ilechukwu and Chibuke Emannuel, were killed by gunmen suspected to be assassins. An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred on Saturday around 8pm at 25, New Road, Sabon Gari. He Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper