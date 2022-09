An Ikeja High Court on Tuesday sentenced a deposed Baale of Shangisha in Magodo area of Lagos, Mutiu Ogundare, to 15 years imprisonment for faking his own kidnap. Justice Hakeem Oshodi sentenced Ogundare following his conviction on a two-count bordering on breach of peace and fake kidnapping. The ex-Baales brother, Opeyemi Mohammed, was also handed Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper