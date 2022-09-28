The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Tuesday in Abuja said Nigerians are not only multi-ethnic and multi-cultural but also enjoy unfettered freedom of speech and robust political discourse. He said despite the heated political ramblings ahead of next years election, adding, Nigerians are united in more ways than divided. Buhari said this in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Buhari receives envoys, says Nigerians united despite diversity