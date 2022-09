The Deputy Director-General of the presidential campaign council, All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday night explained the reason for the delay in the commencement of the partys campaign inauguration. He attributed the rescheduling of the landmark event to the absence of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) and the Director-General of the campaign Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper