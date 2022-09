Barely one week after releasing his presidential campaign council list, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has come under heavy fire from the leadership and national working committee of the party. In a strongly worded letter written and signed by the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to Tinubu who Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper