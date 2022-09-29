Oil theft: FG probes exploration, production by IOCs

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, commenced a probe of the exploration and production activities of international and local oil companies as part measures to address the massive oil theft in Nigeria. It announced this through its Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, stressing that it would do everything within its authority to challenge the narrative and Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

