The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Osun State counterpart, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on his 68th birthday. The governor, in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday, described Oyetola as a visionary, passionate and selfless leader. Sanwo-Olu said, On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper