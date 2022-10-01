A coalition of over 70 civil society organisations working in support of credible and transparent elections in Nigeria on Friday raised concern over the face-off between the Federal Government band Academic Staff Union of Universities which had led to about eight-month strike. They said the strike had grave implications for the 2023 elections, including disenfranchisement. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today ASUU strike may lead to disenfranchisement Situation Room