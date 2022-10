Popular cleric and philanthropist, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has raised the alarm over the antics of criminal elements impersonating him, in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Apostle Chinyere, the Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Worldwide, based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State said this in a statement issued on Friday. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper