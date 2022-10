The Director, Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, opened up on the whereabouts of the partys presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, saying the former Lagos State governor was in London, United Kingdom. The clarification was coming after Nigerians, particularly on social media, questioned the whereabouts of the APC flagbearer Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper