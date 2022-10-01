Labour Party Support Movement said on Saturday in Abuja that it would use its vast network to mobilise voters towards Peter Obis success in the 2023 presidential election. Inaugurating the group, Mr Chuks Ezurike, its Director-General, expressed the commitment of the group to bringing the Labour Party to higher political prominence. The National Secretary of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Well mobilise far-reaching support for Obis victory Group