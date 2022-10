Aribo, Onuachu end goals drought Iwobi makes 23rd EPL assist in Toffees win Nigeria international, Joe Aribo, scored for Southampton in their 2-1 loss at home to Everton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Aribo broke the deadlock for Saints in the 49th minute rifling a shot into the far Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper