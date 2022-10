The weekly Monday sit-at-home continued in major cities of Anambra State such as Onitsha, Nnewi, Ekwulobia, and some parts of Awka, as shops, markets, courts, schools, banks, and motor parks, among others remained shut. Although tricycles and a few commercial buses plied some of the roads, they did without the usual number of passengers. However, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper