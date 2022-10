The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, have mourned a popular Islamic cleric in the state, Abdulganiy Aboto Al-Adaby, and his two aides who died on Friday in the flooding that ravaged the state. The bodies of Aboto, a popular Islamic cleric in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper