Popular filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has received applauses over his new movie, Anikulapo, which explored the ancient Oyo kingdom. The movie, which was acted in Yoruba language, features A-list actors and actresses such as Kunle Remi, Yinka Quadri, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, and a host of many others. The story of death, resurrection and the greedy Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper