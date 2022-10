The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, has transferred the Chaplain and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to the monastery. Consequently, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi has been named to replace him (Mbaka) as the new chaplain of the Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy. This decision by the Catholic Secretariat has Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper