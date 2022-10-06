PICTORIAL: Two killed, others injured as petrol tanker explodes in Ogun

Two yet-to-be-identified persons have been burnt to death, and others severely injured after a petrol laden tanker exploded in the early hours of Thursday at the toll gate area of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun state. Some vehicles and properties were also destroyed by the fire. Emergency responders are currently at the scene of the incident. See Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
